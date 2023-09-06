LOMA, Mont. – The Upham-Keane farm has completed their summer harvest aside from their hemp crop that they plan to cut within the next 2-3 weeks.

Making sure the hemp is matured, but not too wet, is a key element for harvesting both the seeds and the fiber that the farm sells to IND HEMP. Figuring out the right rate of moisture for harvest was a process, according to Nathan Keane.

“When we first started, people told us to harvest it when it was fairly wet, but we would have issues with the fibers getting wrapped up in the equipment. One year it took out one of the seals, so we learned our lesson. The drier we cut the hemp, the better,” Nathan explained. “When we harvest the seeds, we kick out the fibers into windrows behind the combine.”

The windrows of hemp fibers will sit until spring, a process that allows the cork-like insides to cure.

“Hemp fiber is one of the strongest natural fibers, but the center inside the stem needs to break down a bit so it can be processed easier at the plant,” he said.

While awaiting hemp harvest, Nathan is keeping an eye on the weather, as he is anxious to start planting winter wheat.

“We could use some rain anytime now,” he said. “We farmers are a picky bunch. We don’t want rain when we are harvesting, but as soon as that’s over we are praying for rain. We normally get good showers in the summer, but the faucets seem to have turned off since June, so we need a couple of inches.”

With rain not expected in the forecast, Nathan said he might end up having to seed into the dust.

“We usually start seeding right after Labor Day, but there is next to no chance of moisture in the forecast, so we may just have to sow in the dust. There’s no way to get the seeds down 4-5 inches deep to get the moisture that is there,” he said.

In September, Keane will also be dedicating some time to his duties as the Montana Grain Growers Association (MGGA) President by attending a fly-in to Washington, D.C. The event allows producers to have face-to-face communication with legislators about important issues like the upcoming farm bill deadline.

“The deadline to complete a new farm bill is coming up and we want our lawmakers to know what’s important to us,” Keane said.

Keane said the MGGA is focusing on asking for a higher reference price for wheat, or the price when subsidies would kick in to help producers cover the cost of production. The current rate is set at $5.50 a bushel.

“At the current rate, it’s below breakeven, so we are advocating for closer to $7,” he said.

The MGGA will also be stressing the importance of multi-peril crop insurance.

“When we have areas with extreme ongoing drought, like in Shelby and Cut Bank, this kind of coverage is important to stay in business,” he concluded.