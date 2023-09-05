HARDIN, Mont. – The Uffelman farm is readying for early sugarbeet harvest, a process set to kick off on Sept. 5. The Uffelmans raise sugarbeets under contract for Western Sugar Cooperative and their beets are sent to the processing facility in Billings, Mont.

“We are getting ready to start the early harvest,” said Scott Uffelman. “Each grower is allowed to send in a certain amount of beets during early harvest to keep pace with the plant.”

Scott and his crew will harvest the beets and take them to a piling station near Hardin. Western Sugar rehaul trucks will then take the product to the processing plant.

He said he expects the sugarbeet yields this year will be good.

“We should get 34 ton per acre, which is really good,” he said. “We are looking forward to harvest. It’s nice when it’s done and we stop spending lots of money.”

Western Sugar also paces out the amount of sugarbeets they receive in the warm weather, as sugarbeets do not store well in higher temperatures.

“With early harvest, we dig just enough to supply the factory,” Scott said. “Sugarbeets won’t store in the heat. It has to be no warmer than 50-55 degrees in the pile, so until then we just spoon-feed the factory.”

The harvest should go well this year, with little rain predicted in the upcoming forecast.

“Hopefully it will stay dry for beet harvest. It’s a lot better that way so you aren’t in the mud getting trucks stuck,” he said.

Western Sugar works under a cooperative model, where members are allowed to grow an acre of beets per share, according to the company’s website, westernsugar.com. The price set for the sugarbeets is determined by the percent of sugar content of the beets delivered, as well as the average net selling prices of the sugar marketed during the year.

Over 800 shareholders/growers own 134,150 shares in Western Sugar, with many of the members being fourth- or fifth-generation sugarbeet growers.

In the days leading up to sugar beet-harvest, Scott is also helping his brother chop corn for silage that will be fed to cattle this winter.

“We are chopping corn, setting up the irrigation for winter wheat, and getting fertilizer disced in right now,” he said. “We haven’t started ridging for sugarbeets quite yet.”

Once the sugarbeet harvest is complete later in October, Scott said the crew starts maintaining equipment for the spring.

“That’s when we get to try and fix all the things we destroyed,” he joked. “But actually, we have been fortunate this year not to have any massive breakdowns.”