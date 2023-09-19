HARDIN, Mont. – The Uffelman farm just finished their first round of early sugarbeet harvest and Scott Uffelman said so far the crop “looks good.”

“We just harvested two fields and so far we are getting 30 tons per acre and 16 percent on the sugar content on the beets, so that’s good, but it’s still early,” he said. “The beets will continue to grow until the next round of harvest, so we will know for sure what we have then.”

The sugarbeets are harvested gradually from the farmers that contract with the Western Sugar Cooperative and are taken to the processing facility in Billings, Mont.

“Now that it is starting to cool off, the tops of the beets are yellowing, so they are pulling the sugar up,” he said.

The Uffelmans are part of the Western Sugar Cooperative, a business that started in the early 20th Century by Charles Boettcher and partners under the name the Great Western Sugar Company.

The first sugar mill was built in Loveland, Colo. The company then expanded, built and acquired several additional facilities in Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming and Montana, according to the company website westernsugar.com.

In the 1980s, the Great Western Sugar Company was bought by a British firm, but volatile sugar prices in the 1990s had the firm looking for a buyer. On April 30, 2002, the Western Sugar Growers Cooperative bought the company and added the lease of a processing plant in Torrington, Wyo., solidifying the beet growing and processing operations in four state areas under the direction of the cooperative.

In addition to harvesting the beets, Scott and his crew have been finishing up the winter wheat harvest.

“We are making progress,” he said. “Forward momentum is always good.”

Once the beet harvest is finished, Scott and his family will take some time off near Thanksgiving to go on an annual elk hunting trip.

“We go for around 16 days and take some horses up into the mountains and get elk. It’s kind of my ultimate getaway,” he said. “I have a friend who usually goes with me and we have been camping in the same spot for 33 years. My youngest daughter and his daughter will probably come too.”

During the hunting camp, Scott said he isn’t responsible for the cooking, but he tries to do his part.

“My friend is Chef Boyardee, I just set the table and lend moral support,” he quipped.

Like many farmers, Scott is also interested in seeing if Congress will pass a new farm bill this fall. As a sugarbeet producer, Scott said the farm bill sets a quota for imported sugar. He is also interested in developments on winter wheat price supports.

During the next several weeks, Scott and his crew will be waiting on their sugarbeet order to complete harvest, as well as “ridging” the fields in preparation for planting sugarbeets in the spring.