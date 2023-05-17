LOMA, Mont. – With spring planting season in full swing, Nathan Keane has a varied list of crops he is trying to get in the ground while the weather is favorable and the timing is right.

At the Keane farm near Loma, Nathan said he put in a 30-hour day to get some barley in the ground before a rainstorm and is now working on finishing planting the mustard. Other seeds that will be going into the ground include hemp and chickpeas.

The industrial hemp is a product that has a nearby market buyer, IND Hemp, which purchases the seeds in order to produce hemp oil. Nathan said the company is also exploring the idea of building a fiber plant, as well.

“Without a buyer for the fiber, farmers have to just dump the plant in windrows and bale it,” he explained. “But to have the company as a buyer makes it possible for us, as they are about 34 miles away.”

Nathan said there have been some challenges in growing industrial hemp, as it closely resembles a marijuana plant and there are particular state regulations for its cultivation.

“The first year we started growing it was 2018 and we had people drive by and call the police in Fort Benton to turn us in,” he said. “Cars with hippies would stop and be trying to pull the plants up by the roots to take them home. But you could burn a whole field of this stuff and not get high.”

However, it may be the plant’s close resemblance to the marijuana plant and its high-inducing component – THC – that continues to make it a regulated crop.

Hemp oil is used as a lower temperature cooking oil and can be used to make household items like detergent and soap.

“Right now, to grow it you have to get a background check and have your fingerprints taken,” Nathan said. “The check is good for three years, but it’s a hassle and discouraged farmers from growing it.

“We need the regulations on it dropped, as the possibility of it going ‘hot’ or having THC are next to none on industrial hemp,” he added. “Just to get the permit to grow it is between $800 and $1,200 right now.”

School nearly out for Keane kids

As the school year is coming to a close, Nathan said his three children are looking forward to summer break. London (12), Kennedy (10), and Bridger (8), all get a chance to help out on the farm as well as enjoy the warm weather.

“The kids like to help run the grain car, maybe because that’s what Mom and Grandma do, too, but my oldest might be able to do it herself this year,” he said. “All the kids also have dirt bikes, so they enjoy doing that.”

The Keane farm also has its own swimming pool installed by Dianna’s grandfather over 60 years ago. The concrete pool is a big draw for the family when the hot weather hits.

When he is not farming or with his family, Nathan is keeping close tabs on the developments with the new farm bill. As president of the Montana Grain Growers Association, Nathan is shifting his focus from the Montana Legislature to national developments.

“We are working on issues like raising the reference price for wheat and really encouraging the idea that food is a national security issue,” he concluded.