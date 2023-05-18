The Montana Arabian Horse Association (MAHA) will be holding their annual show at the MetraPark Super Barn in Billings on Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28. The show is designed to showcase the Arabian breed and offers numerous opportunities for owners to compete. Admission to the show is free.

A full list of showing classes will be offered from stud and gelding in-hand classes to performance horses, hunter pleasure classes, saddle seat equitation and sport mares/geldings.

Owners considering competing should do so, as the experience can be a lot of fun, according to show secretary Nancy Rohde.

“Riders should consider participating in the spring show because it is an event full of laughter, camaraderie, and great family fun,” she said. “The show offers lots of diverse classes for many disciplines, including sport horse and ranch riding classes.”

Spectators to the event will be able to learn about and appreciate the Arabian breed and its unique traits.

“People can come to the show to see the versatility of horses through the different types of events held at a horse show. And most importantly, people can see the wondrous beauty of the Arabian horse and the other breeds that will be participating,” Rohde noted.

According to the Arabian Horse Association, the history of the Arabian breed is storied.

“The origins of the oldest purebred Arabian horse in the world date back thousands of years to the Arabian Peninsula. The Bedouins, tribesmen of Arabia, are believed to be the first to domesticate the Arabian horse, forming a harmonious relationship in times of both peace and war, a horse that is good-natured, quick to learn, and willing to please, while also exhibiting supreme endurance and speed,” the organization noted. “Still, today, the Arabian horse retains all these desired qualities that made it so coveted. The Arabian is also the foundation for many other familiar breeds such as the Thoroughbred, Quarter Horse, Morgan and American Saddlebred.”

The Billings show is sponsored by the MAHA. The MAHA Montana is one of the oldest charter clubs through the national organization of the Arabian Horse Association.

“Now, as in the years previous, we are dedicated to promoting and exposing the fine qualities of the Arabian horse. Our members consist of trainers, judges, breeders, owners and exhibitors in all types of disciplines,” the group said on their website, montanaarabianhorse.com. “As Arabian, Half, or Anglo Arabian owners or enthusiasts, we are thrilled with the joy our horses bring to our lives. We are even more excited when someone else discovers the attributes and unlimited talents of the breed. This thrill and excitement are what cements this club in our roots and goals.”

For more information, visit montanaarabianhorse.com.