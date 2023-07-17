Salads and summer go together. There may be various get-togethers where one brings a dish of food to share. These are usually salads. Or, salads are part of our meal or the meal itself.

The are many interesting stories about various salads and how they came about. Here are a few of them. Some claims may be different.

There are several claims as to who developed the Caesar Salad. Italian Giacomo Junia was owner of a restaurant in Chicago, Ill. He named the salad after Julius Caesar and it was a hit. Others claim the salad was made in Tijuana by Italian Chef Cesare “Caesar” Cardini when his restaurant was very busy one Independence Day and Cardini was running out of salad ingredients. As he did not want to disappoint his customers, he used whatever ingredients he had on hand. The salad became requested by people saying: “Let’s go to Caesar’s and have that salad.” Another claim was made by Cardini’s partner who called it “Aviator’s salad” that he claims he had originally made it for in honor of a group of Rockwell Field Air Force pilots.

Waldorf salad is an apple and celery salad developed by the maitre d’hotel chef, Oscar Tschirky, at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in New York City, N.Y. It was created in honor of a charity ball for St. Mary’s Hospital for Children, March 13, 1896. Originally it just consisted of apples and celery with a mayonnaise dressing. It was served on a bed of lettuce. Walnuts were traditionally added by 1907. Grapes are now included in the salad.

The Cobb salad was originally developed by going through the refrigerator. It was originally made by Robert Howard Cobb who owned the Brown Derby restaurant in Hollywood, Calif. In 1937, he was hungry and found various items in the refrigerator which he laid out on a plate. The plate contained chopped salad greens, tomatoes, bacon, turkey breast, hard boiled eggs, avocado, chives, cheese and a red wine vinaigrette. It is still popular today.

Another popular layered type salad is the seven layer salad. The colorful ingredients are usually layered in a clear glass dish and not mixed. The ingredient are removed using tongs. The salad usually consists of ice burg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, hard boiled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese, and bacon pieces. It is topped with a mayonnaise type dressing. Other ingredients may also be added or substituted. The salad may have originated in the south.

Salads are not just to be served as an appetizer or as a side dish during the meal but also for dessert. Snicker salad is a dessert salad. It contains Granny Smith apples, Cool Whip, pudding or whipped topping. Simply chop and combine the ingredients according to need.

Tex-Mex cuisine is very popular. Taco salad is just like a taco without the shell and uses the same ingredients. The ingredients may vary but adding the lettuce, and tomatoes make it a salad. Tex-Mex cuisine combines the recipes of Texas, Mexican and Spanish cooking.

Gelatin salads were very popular way back when, but not in the form they are now. Gelatin was very popular in pre-industrial Europe for many years, mainly for the wealthy. Later in New York high society, gelatin dishes were a delicacy. At the World’s Fair in 1904 Charles Knox promoted the gelatin. As it had sugar in it, flavored gelatin was easy to prepare. It was also called “Perfection Salad.” Because of sugar rationing during World War I, the gelatin was also rationed.

Molded gelatins were quite popular. Sales were high until the 1970s and 1980s when nutrition campaigns felt it was important to eliminate much sugar in our diets. Now sugar­less varieties are available. To reconstitute the Jell-O, one just adds hot and cold water. Many fruits, vegetables or other items may be added to it. It may also be used in other recipes.

A very popular salad people enjoy is potato salad. Potatoes originated in South America. The Spanish explorers first thought the potatoes to be truffles as they were dug. Other thoughts were they were to be poisonous because the leaves are. They were only good as pig food. As time went on, these theories were debunked. As Spanish explorers brought potatoes to Europe, people began eating them with no ill effects. Potato salads were developed. German immigrants in the 1880’s brought warm potato salad recipes, but in the United States potato salad is served cold.

Something to think about: “The United States is like a “people salad bowl” of as many ingredients of flavors, shapes, and colors as we have people. We have and do welcome people from many lands to our shores.” Marie Hoyer

COBB SALAD

On a large platter line up the chopped ingredients side by side in the following order:

1. Iceberg lettuce

2. Mushrooms

3. Avocado

4. Turkey

5. Bibb lettuce

6. Blue Cheese

7. Tomatoes

8. Green onions

9. Black olives

10. Romaine lettuce.

You can either toss it right before serving, or let guests help themselves.

CAESAR SALAD FOR FOUR

6 garlic cloves

1/3 cup vegetable or olive oil

2-3 heads cold romaine lettuce

2 to 3 Tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 fresh lemon

2 one-minute coddled eggs

1 level teaspoon salt

1 level teaspoon coarse black pepper

1 clove garlic, chopped very fine

16 to 20 croutons

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, more or less to taste

6 fileted anchovies, chopped very fine

Several days ahead of time, slice the 6 garlic cloves lengthwise, then in quarters. Place in the 1/3 cup vegetable or olive oil. Let stand.

Break romaine lettuce leaves in 2” or 3” widths in chilled salad bowl. Drizzle the prepared 1/3 cup garlicked oil over greens, then the wine vinegar. Cut and squeeze one fresh lemon for juice over all. Break and spread the 2 lightly cooked eggs over all. Add the salt and pepper, and chopped garlic. Add the croutons and freshly grated Parmesan cheese. Top with anchovies. Toss well and serve.

SNICKER SALAD

3.4 ounces instant vanilla pudding

1 cup whole milk

8 ounces Cool Whip, or whipped cream

6 Granny Smith apples

1-1/2 cups chopped Snickers candy bars (6 full bars)

Whisk together the vanilla pudding and milk and let sit for 5 minutes before gently folding in the Cool Whip.

Combine the chopped apples, candy pieces and pudding/Cool Whip mix. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Will keep in refrigerator up to two days. Do not freeze.