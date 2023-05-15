People are also reading…
Soybeans are higher. Key will be US summer weather and whether US final yield will be near USDA May guess. Brazil summer soybean export prices are sharply higher than nearby. USDA did raise Brazil 2023 crop 1 mmt to 155 but kept Argentina at 27, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
It will be difficult to absorb the outlook for a huge stocks situation for the coming year, especially record high world ending stocks. While the new crop situation is bearish, the technical action for July meal is impressive, according to the Hightower Report.