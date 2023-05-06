Editor’s note: The following was written by Mark White with the University of Illinois Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics for the farmdoc daily website.
Addressing the agricultural sector’s workforce needs remains a persistent challenge.
Many agricultural producers have adopted labor-saving technologies to help mitigate the effects of tight labor markets and rising wages, but effective adoption and implementation often requires farm operators to develop new knowledge, skills and abilities within their workforce.
In 2021, U.S. post-secondary institutions awarded approximately 52,500 degrees and certifications in agricultural-related fields. Almost half of all awards came from three program areas — veterinary/animal health technologies, animal sciences (including animal health and nutrition, dairy science, and livestock management, among other fields), and agricultural business and management.
The nation’s 123 land-grant institutions were the leading source of agricultural-related degrees and certifications — accounting for 45.8% of all agricultural-related degrees and certifications during this period. Thirty percent of these awards went to students completing degrees and certifications at two-year institutions.
Agricultural-related degrees and certifications have grown 46% since 2003, but for most of the past two decades this growth occurred at a slower pace than post-secondary awards overall (which grew 57% during the same period).
The program area that experienced the largest growth during this period was veterinary/animal health technologies/technicians (+5,573 awards 2003-21). Many veterinary practices outside of more dense urban areas are mixed-animal practices that address the needs of both pets and large animals.
Other program areas that experienced significant growth during this period included animal sciences (+3,477) and agricultural production operations (+1,871); the latter includes program areas such as crop production, animal livestock husbandry and production, aquaculture, viticulture, etc.
In 2021, almost 1 out of 4 agricultural-related post-secondary awards came from three states — California (5,930), Texas (4,838) and Florida (2,061). Larger states may produce significant numbers, but agricultural-related awards represent a greater relative share (as measured by location quotients) of total awards in states like Wyoming, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, and North Dakota.
Albeit just a snapshot, the information can help inform efforts intended to address the agricultural sector’s workforce needs. For instance, these data show where student interest lies in terms of program areas and how that interest has changed over time. These data also highlight the need to connect to both traditional educational partners like land grant institutions, but also to other important post-secondary institutions like community and technical colleges.