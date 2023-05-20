BLAKESBURG, Iowa — The 2022 corn crop was in the ground May 9 for South Central Iowa farmer Joel Spring.

“We’re switching to beans now,” he said May 10. “We’re definitely ahead of schedule. Field conditions have been very good.”

Spring and his family farm across four counties in Iowa. He says parts of that region have received more rain than others, putting farmers in various stages of planting progress.

“The wind has really been drying up that top 2 inches recently,” Spring says. “I would say 85% of the corn has been planted, and 50 to 60% of soybeans. If it doesn’t rain over the next week or 10 days, most will be done.”

He says some early-planted beans will need to be replanted due to poor weather conditions.