VERGENNES, Ill. — Much of Brock Steele’s farm was pounded by rain during the period he normally gets his crops in the ground. He finally got a start on May 1.

“It was just so wet,” he said. “We had 5.5 inches of rain in a 10-day period. It’s pretty bad. The cold snap has not helped. We couldn’t seem to get anything dried out.”

Steele was able to hit it hard during those early days of May, then intermittent rains in Jackson County put the operation on hold.

“It’s been very wet,” he said on May 11. “But we’ve got a couple thousand acres of corn in the ground. We’ll try to finish up in the next couple of days. I just fired up the bean planter and it’s going now.”

He hoped to have the remaining 700 acres of corn and all his beans planted by May 20. That’s not a concern, though he would have preferred to have had some of his crop up and growing before.

“It’s been hit and miss,” he said. “We had farms with 2.5 inches and farms with a half inch. We’re trying to run to places where we can. But as long as we get that August rain, we’ll be fine.”

His farm is split evenly between corn, soybeans and wheat. He hopes to get his double-crop beans planted by the end of June or early July.

Steele would like a repeat of the 2022 crop year, which was a successful one.

“We had a great year,” he said. “I can’t complain about any of the yields. But we had high prices. We had a great double-crop, but we also had higher prices.”

He was well pleased with his wheat crop last year and is hoping for the same this season, though there are concerns.