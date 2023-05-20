GENESEO, Ill. — Shane McKibbon is a patient man. He saw neighbors planting corn early this year in northwest Illinois, but he waited.
“I waited for it to warm up. I like the soil temperature to be at least 50 degrees before I plant corn,” he said May 4 when he was 75% finished planting soybeans near Geneseo in Henry County.
He started planted soybeans on April 28.
Finally, the average temperature in the district for the week ending May 7 was 56.9 degrees, 1.3 degrees above normal, according to the weekly USDA Crop Progress report. There had been 74 Growing Degree Days since May 1, five ahead of average.