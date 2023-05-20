WELLMAN, Iowa — Despite high winds, Danny and Matt Gent were moving quickly during early May planting.

As of May 2, the pair was already done with soybean planting and was halfway done with corn, which was not uncommon for the area.

While the wind was blowing them around, it wasn’t causing many issues with the planter, they said. The biggest change from 2022 was temperature.

“It was really hot last year,” Danny said. “It was later last year, but this year we are in sweatshirts out here planting.”

Planting in Southeast Iowa has been moving along rapidly, with corn at 89% planted and soybeans at 82% as of May 15. Twenty percent of the corn had emerged at that point as well.

The wind was drying up soils in the district, with the region having the highest amount of soil rated “very short” for moisture in the state at 13%.

“We’ve been happy with conditions,” Matt said. “We could use some rain and some heat. We had some of those windy days and concerns with moisture, but some guys chose to go a little deeper just to make sure we were getting into moisture.”