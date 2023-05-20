ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Conditions were great this planting season in East Central Iowa, Scott Madden said.

The Eldridge, Iowa, farmer and crop advisor with Madden Ag Services said things were moving quickly in the area until rains put a hiccup in planting speeds in early May, but planting is nearly done as of May 10.

“Last year, we didn’t really hit our window until around May 9 through 15. Now we are sitting today at around 95% done on corn and 80% done on soybeans,” he said. “Two weeks before now, we had a lot of crops in the ground. We are ahead of schedule compared to normal.”

The biggest change this year has been the cooler nighttime temperatures, Madden said. Earlier planting led to cooler nights in April and early May, which led to some concerns with soil temperatures, but that hasn’t slowed early growth, Madden said.

“You’d get to work every morning and it would be 32 to 36 degrees and it kept things cool,” he said. “Fortunately the conditions moisture-wise were excellent so it didn’t impact the seedling growth.”

Any concerns about diseases from cooler conditions is also eased by seed treatments and early-season management.

“With today’s seed treatments we have it really minimizes a lot of these concerns we used to have,” he said. “The biggest thing we have going for us was despite it being cold it was in ideal conditions. We weren’t sitting in excess water to harbor diseases.”

According to the USDA Crop Progress report on May 15, East Central Iowa’s corn crop was 89% planted and soybeans were 79% planted with corn at 44% emerged.