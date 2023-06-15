The news is dominated by the depiction of dire events suggesting a gloomy future. But the most underreported news story of the past century is that the world is becoming better in just about every measurable way.
Much of the improvement in living conditions is due to progress in agriculture.
- The world’s dairy farmers produce twice as much milk now than they did 50 years ago.
- Corn yields in the United States have increased from 85 bushels per acre in 1980 to currently 162 bushels per acre.
In 1990 there were more than 650,000 deaths worldwide from malnutrition. By 2019 malnutrition deaths had
- decreased to about 200,000.
- Since 1950 the global child-mortality rate has decreased from 22.5 percent to 4.5 percent.
- Life expectancy for most of human history has been 25 to 35 years, depending on where one lived. But life expectancy around the globe has been steadily increasing since 1900. Now populations around the globe have a life expectancy ranging from 60 to 80 years.
But all of that comes at a cost. Objectively speaking there has never been a better time to live on planet Earth. And yet people are feeling worse about their lives than ever before. Why the discrepancy?
Technology gives us better results. But it also reduces our dependency on one another, which means we are less likely to develop strong social connections. And it turns out we need robust social connections to have a life we feel good about.
There are currently lots of people, especially in the developed world, who are not feeling good about their lives. During the past three decades the rates of stress, anxiety, loneliness and suicide have been steadily increasing.
Think of it this way; every advance in technology promises to give us more power and more freedom. We’re told we will be able to do more with less and we will be able to do it in a more-convenient fashion. Smartphones are a great example; most of us have the power at our fingertips of what was once considered a supercomputer. We can access all kinds of information in just a few seconds – like weather predictions, repair instructions or the distance to the nearest gas station. And it’s available to us whenever we need it.
But that also means we don’t need to stop and ask for directions when we’re traveling. We don’t need to ask a neighbor for advice on how to wire an electrical outlet or go to the local watering hole to learn the news. We are becoming more and more self-sufficient. And more and more lonely.
In “The Land Remembers,” Ben Logan recalls the winter evening his father brought home a new kerosene lantern that lit the entire room. The family lived on a small Wisconsin farm during the Great Depression, yet even in those days advances in technology were changing the ways they interacted with one another.
With the bright new lantern the kids didn’t need to sit at the dining room table to read their books the way they needed to with the old Ray-o-vac. His mother, always attentive to the conditions of their lives, was concerned.
“‘I’m not sure I like that new lamp,’ she said.
“Father looked at the empty chairs around the table.
“‘Want to go back to the old lamp?’ he asked.
“‘I don’t think it’s the lamp,’ she said. ‘I think it’s us. Does a new lamp have to change where we sit at night?’
“Father’s eyes found us, one by one. Then he made a little motion with his head. We came out of our corners and slid into our old places at the table.”
The greatest ethical challenge of our age is learning how to maintain social connections when we don’t need them to do our work. We tend to think we can fix social problems by developing new rules for behavior, issuing codes of conduct or implementing training sessions. But none of that works if the majority of people don’t already have a deep concern for the common good that grows from love and respect for one another.
That love and respect is not shaped by rules or lessons. It grows quite naturally when we spend time in the company of others, learning more about them and seeing the many ways our lives are interconnected.
The next time somebody complains the world is becoming worse because of social media, smartphones, televisions or computers – remember the wise words of Ben Logan’s mother. It’s not the technology; it’s us.
We can always choose how to spend our time. And spending time in the company of others not only makes us feel better about our lives, it’s good for our communities as well.
Richard Kyte is the Endowed Professor of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University. Email rlkyte@viterbo.edu to reach him.