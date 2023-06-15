Despite any past or present labor shortages, highly trained, skilled and motivated individuals are always in demand. Within specialized dairy and agricultural job markets there are positions for which there is stiff competition between potential employees.
With the objective of building the skillsets of student interns to help them be successful in the workforce, PDPW Accelerate™ will take place July 26 at the Wilderness Resort, 45 Hillman Road, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.
Designed to take place during the course of one’s summer internship – with the encouragement of the employer – the interactive program aims to help attendees build important tools.
People are also reading…
- understand how personality types impact team dynamics
- examine individual roles in a team
- understand how to best communicate with colleagues
- recognize when and how to adapt to different roles when needed
- effectively convey and receive meaningful feedback
- set themselves apart during any interview process for an eventual full-time job
Trainer Michael Hoffman will employ group activities and interactive discussions with the ultimate goal of positioning agricultural interns to be a step ahead of the pack when they graduate.
The training is accredited and approved for as many as 5.5 continuing-education credits through Dairy AdvanCE. Visit www.DairyAdvance.org for more information.
Visit www.pdpw.org for more information including registration details and program duration.