NORBORNE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri farmer Nathan White got off to a good start on spring planting, starting around his normal time in early April and making good progress.

“The planting season started off with a warm couple of weeks that allowed many in the area to finish up anhydrous application and roll right into planting,” he says.

White, who farms in Ray and Carroll counties, says he finished corn planting, and then some cold weather and frost concerns came in late April. But he says the corn crop managed to come through alright and soybean planting continued.

“The corn had pretty decent, even emergence,” he says.

White finished planting soybeans by the first of May, and he says others in the area had planting progress at about 95% by the end of the first week of May.

However, warm, dry weather with some days of strong wind have dried out fields quickly. White says the young crops have quickly gone from looking good to looking like they need a rain. He says replant could be a possibility.

“The winds and heat have really put a hammer on the crops and pasture grass,” he says.

A dry spring has raised concerns across Missouri, even as it has allowed for quick planting progress. Most of the state is drier than normal and more than a third of the state is in drought.