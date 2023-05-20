GILMORE CITY, Iowa — With some good luck, Nathan Sorensen and his family finished up their last field May 11.

“That’s if it doesn’t rain on us,” he says.

Sorensen farms in three counties in Northwest and North Central Iowa. Corn planting was finished in late April.

Crops are slowly starting to emerge, he says.

“We planted corn on April 11, and it just emerged yesterday,” Sorensen said May 11. “It looks pretty good for having been in the ground for a month. The warm weather we’ve had recently really helped it out.”

He says moisture levels are decent.

“We planted beans into dust on top of moisture, which is ideal,” Sorensen says. “The strip till machine works really well.”

Some farmers still have a lot of acres yet to plant, but he says with decent weather in the forecast, things should wrap up quickly.