KEYTESVILLE, Mo. — On a warm spring day in Chariton County, farmers were at work getting the crop planted. Across the rural landscape, tractors were stirring up dust. The weather at the moment was about ideal for tillage and planting, and with a rain on the way in the next day or two, farmers were looking to make the day count.

Jerry Littleton was working to get a field cultivated ahead of getting it planted. He made the rounds across the field, leaving the freshly worked, level dirt behind him. From one field to the next, the smell of freshly worked earth provided the smell of spring. This was the early stages of planting for Littleton on April 14.

“We’re just getting started,” he said.

He knew of farmers who had started even earlier and already made significant planting progress.

“I think in the Dalton bottoms they’ve got quite a bit planted,” Littleton said.

He said it was about a normal start time to planting, even if he sometimes likes to get started earlier when conditions allow and the soil is warm enough.

That day was part of a week of good planting progress, followed by rain and some cooler weather.

Still, much of the area’s crops are in now. Less rain than a normal spring has given the opportunity to get a lot of crops planted relatively early.

Littleton said it has been good spring planting weather, but some rain would be welcomed again.