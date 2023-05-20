HAMPTON, Iowa — To get an idea of the season so far, Trent Gerdes said he was planting tomatoes in his garden on May 9 this year.

“We are planting those because I’m done with everything else,” he said.

The weather has been cool and dry, the Franklin County, Iowa, farmer said, but soils worked great when he was going through the field. The quick season made it one of the least stressful in recent memory, he said.

“A lot of farmers in our area upgraded equipment, and one farmer said ‘There’s just no pressure with planting this year,’” Gerdes said. “It’s been amazing how much you could plant in a day this year with more rows and there’s just no stress to it.”

He said warmer temperatures might make it a bit more comfortable while working, but he isn’t one to complain.

“I think that was the coldest corn planting I’ve experienced,” he said. “Everybody was bundled up with winter gear, but conditions were good. It was just dry here and windy. As soon as you scratched the surface a little bit you were just in a dust cloud.”

Gerdes said he got most of his crop in the ground in the last week of April and first week of May due to the cooler conditions, but some in his area opted to go even earlier, planting around April 15. He said corn has started to poke through the soil and there have been excellent stands so far.

One hope Gerdes has for the season is better weed control after a year when dicamba caused headaches for some farmers in his area. He said some farmers have switched products, and with the windy conditions so far this year, a tighter window to spray dicamba could pose another problem.