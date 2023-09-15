MADISON, Wis. – “Back to school” is an exciting time for students, families, teachers and communities across Wisconsin. As we share first-day-of-school photos and settle into a new daily school schedule, we should remember to recognize the importance of agricultural education in our Wisconsin schools – and the impact it makes across the state. When I travel across the state I’m constantly recruiting and encouraging young people to pursue an agricultural career. No matter a person's background, location or interest level, there’s a place to work in agriculture.
September is also an exciting time at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. This month we’ll kick off the first session of the fourth Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council is composed of high school seniors from across the state. They meet virtually each month of the school year to hear presentations, engage in discussions, develop a network and discover available resources. We’re grateful the students are willing to engage in those important conversations, and I look forward to their contributions to the department and the agricultural industry this year and beyond.
Agricultural education would not be possible without exceptional teachers and enthusiastic students. I’m grateful to agricultural educators for their commitment to their students and their subject matter throughout the year. Each time I visit an agricultural classroom, I’m impressed with teacher creativity, experience and dedication. I’m also impressed with the students I have the opportunity to meet at schools, fairs and other community events. Those students are the next generation of Wisconsin’s agricultural industry, and they continue to amaze me with their knowledge and passion for agriculture.
Please join me in thanking our teachers for their contributions to agricultural education across the state. I appreciate their work to make education meaningful and to provide hands-on experiences. And please join me in thanking districts, agribusinesses, organizations and communities for investing time, energy and funding into our state’s schools. Those investments are critical for the future of Wisconsin in all sectors. Wisconsin, here’s to a great school year.
Visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov and datcp.wi.gov for more information.
Randy Romanski is the secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.