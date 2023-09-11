“Agricultural careers ahead will provide opportunities to shape how we grow and feed the world,” says Michael Hoffman, owner of Igniting Performance and a specialist in business leadership.
Even if they weren’t raised on a farm, young people have many opportunities to pursue careers in sales, marketing, journalism, broadcasting, information technology, conservation, medicine, finance, law and countless other fields, he said.
“Stay tremendously open to seeing things in ways you’ve never even considered before,” Hoffman said.
He’ll speak at the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin's Stride Youth Leadership Conference, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Sept. 23 at the University of Wisconsin-Stock Pavilion, 1675 Linden Drive, Madison, Wisconsin.
People are also reading…
He’ll help teens to better understand how they can
• influence others,
• take initiative,
• identify traits of role models who have impacted their world and way of thinking, and
• more clearly understand the influence they each have personally.
The event, intended for youth ages 15 to 18, focuses on developing leadership skills and career options. Attendees also will be able to participate in hands-on labs. Visit pdpw.org and click on the programs tab for more information.