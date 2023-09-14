NORFOLK, Neb. – It was just another ordinary day in the streets of Norfolk until police received a call about a man driving along the four-lane highway into the city – with a huge bull in the passenger seat of his car.
As it turns out it was no normal car. And the bovine in question was not a small animal, as the police had expected. Police stopped Lee Meyer, 63, a retired machinist who is a farmer. He was driving his bull called Howdy Doody in a specially adapted car normally used in parades.
Howdy Doody, 9, is a Watusi-Longhorn-mix steer weighing in at 2,200 pounds. He was bought by Meyer as a six-month-old weaned calf who later became the family pet.
Meyer converted an old Crown Victoria police cruiser into the “bull mobile,” which he takes in local parades around his town of Neligh, Nebraska. It took him about two months to convert the cruiser into a vehicle suitable for taking the weight of Howdy Doody. As well as reinforcing the floor, suspension and frame, Meyer fitted a gate on the side and added a Plexiglas barrier. Bull horns were added to the front of the vehicle as decoration.
A sign on the side of Meyer’s car from a recent parade in Burwell, Nebraska, declared Howdy Doody’s eye-catching ride was judged the Best Car Entry in Nebraska’s Big Rodeo Parade. Meyer told police that when he went to that parade, he drove Howdy Doody to it in a proper trailer.
The most recent drive was a 40-mile trial run from Meyer’s home to the Norfolk Oktoberfest. But the trip was thwarted when bull and car drew too much attention, especially from police.
Capt. Chad Reiman from the Norfolk Police Division heard the unusual details coming over the radio and decided to go investigate himself.
People are also reading…
“It was quite a big surprise,” he said. “We were all kind of expecting it to be a smaller animal, like a calf, that would actually fit into a vehicle – not the large animal that we actually discovered there.”
Police decided to issue Meyer a warning for vision obstruction and an unsecured load, and asked him to drive Howdy Doody home.
“The officer wrote him some warnings,” Reiman said. “There were some citable issues with that situation, but the officer chose to write him a warning and ask him to take the animal back home and leave the city.
“I mean, there weren’t a whole lot of options. What would you expect me or anybody to do with an over-1,500-pound animal in the middle of a downtown in a city? It’s not like I could take him to the dog pound. There was only one option, and that was to let that gentleman drive back to his home.”
Meyer said Howdy Doody is a big attraction riding in the car at local parades. The bull even knows some vocal commands. He likes to go for walks on a leash, but prefers the car share.
His wife, Rhonda Meyer, said Howdy Doody is one very spoiled animal. She said weather conditions must be correct before the duo go for a drive.
“It can’t be hot and it also can’t be during winter when it’s too cold,” she said. “Like I said, he’s spoiled. The amount of money that (my husband’s) spent on this whole darn project between the car and the bull, I could’ve had a brand-new kitchen.”
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news.