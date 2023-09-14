As August came to a close, hemp harvest was underway for a second year on the Blake Burggraff farm near Hartford, South Dakota.

Burggraff grows industrial hemp for both seed and fiber. While he was excited about what the stalks were producing, seed production was less robust than a perfect year. Last year’s crop produced seed heads that were 3 feet long, but after a dry spring and summer this year’s heads range from less than a foot to about 2 feet. The seed yield was 30% less than last year, but Burggraff was still very impressed with how the crop tolerated the difficult summer with no synthetic inputs.

Equipment was causing headaches, too. The Burggraffs were having trouble getting the hemp to feed into the combine, equipped with a 35-foot bean head. He attributes that to the hemp variety he planted this year, which is tailored to growing fiber. There were a lot of unexpected breakdowns that slowed the hemp harvest this year.

“We’re off to a pretty rough start compared to last year, but we are very thankful to have the seed in the bin before Labor Day,” Burggraff said

Burggraff was three-quarters of the way done swathing the stalks when he made his report. He had several issues with the old swather, which drug out the simple task. The stalks will dry in the field for 10-14 days to help the woody core called hurd separate from the stringy outer fiber, a process called retting.

“The stalks are really well filled in with the hurd. Hopefully there’s a lot of weight there, which is what we like to see,” he said.

He’ll make the hemp stalks into big square bales, which he prefers for the ease of handling and hauling. They’ll be delivered to Dakota Hemp, a new processor in Wakonda, South Dakota. It’s not yet up and running, but the business is taking bales.

In the meantime, Burggraff was enjoying the smells of oil seeds in the drying bin.

Overall, he was happy with how the hemp turned out. He was also glad to have started harvest about a week earlier than last year due to the earlier planting date. It will still be a time crunch to spread manure and plant a cover crop, but it will give the cover a chance to grow before winter.

‘I know that will help with our pH,” Burggraff said. “It should really increase the life in the soil.”

After a bit more grazing, the cows were put back into a dry lot the last weekend of August so other pastures could have time to re-grow. Even with August rains, the dry summer was tough on pastures, especially high, sandy ground.

“We want to wait a little longer to graze on better stuff,” Burggraff said.

After long being known as the “goat people” the Burggraffs sold all of their nannies in late August. He needed to secure more time for his family and equipment upkeep, he said.A private sale fell through, so they went to the regional sale barn and brought about half the price they would have otherwise.

“You just roll with the punches,” Burggraff said, though he was happy to no longer have nanny

chores on his list. “It’s a huge load off my shoulders.”

He’s al so thankful for what he learned from raising goats, from management intensive grazing to kidding on pasture. They’re lessons he’ll apply to the cattle herd, he said.

Weeds were thriving after oat harvest even though a cover crop was planted. This was due to poor weed suppression from the drought-stressed oat crop. The field will be planted to rye later in the fall and harvested for hay or silage next year. Volunteer turnips and radishes from last year’s cover crops were flourishing in the stubble.

“It’s just a beautiful thing. Their leaves glimmer out there in the field,” Burggraff said.

The crop rotation was helping crowd out some weeds. Overall the kochia that was such a problem last year didn’t resurface in big patches this year.

“We’re seeing a lot of changes, and we’re keeping track of that” Burggraff said. “We’re finding out that this might work.”