The month of September is dedicated to farm safety and health. AgrAbility of Wisconsin wants to remind farmers and farmworkers about the importance of good ergonomics. The goal of good ergonomics is for the individual to complete tasks safely, comfortably, productively and uninjured.
“Too often farmers just get used to the pain, waking up with a sore back or bad knees,” said Keith Posselt, a farmer from Hortonville, Wisconsin, and a client of AgrAbility of Wisconsin. “Farmers have long accepted pain as part of their occupation. The older we get the more that pain becomes a bigger part of our lives. Ignoring it only makes it worse.”
The farmer isn't the only pain casualty, he said. When pain affects a farmer it affects energy levels and the work that needs to be done. The farming operation suffers when the farmer is unable to do more.
Personal relationships are another casualty of chronic pain. When one lives with continual pain it often leads to frustration with oneself and that frustration can be vented toward others.
“That strains relationships with employees and family,” Posselt said. “When it comes to pain farmers need to learn to deal with it – not live with it.”
Using assistive technology and preventative measures can go a long way toward helping farmers better manage their pain.
Farming is full of hazards. Common injuries can come from carrying heavy weights in awkward positions, frequently kneeling and bending, working with arms raised above shoulder level, twisting and lifting, or moving hands and wrists repetitively.
“I grew up on a 1,000-head farrow-to-finish hog farm and remember my dad wearing a back brace every morning for chores,” said Andrea Klahn, an outreach specialist for AgrAbility of Wisconsin. “It doesn’t matter if it looks silly; he needed it. If wearing knee pads or extra ear protection helps, go for it. Taking care of one’s body is the farmer’s most important tool.”
Ergonomics takes into consideration the individual, and her or his capabilities and limitations, as well as different aspects of a job or task. Climbing in and out of a tractor is a common task for farmers. The motion involved with that task can be stressful to knees and a danger for someone with balance issues.
But there are solutions.
“Sometimes it’s as easy as adding an extra step and handrail kit to a tractor or installing an automatic hitch,” Klahn said.
Farmers who are interested in other solutions can view assistive-technology options can visit the National AgrAbility Project website at www.agrability.org for more information. AgrAbility of Wisconsin also shares an “Assistive Technology Item of the Month” such as roll-over livestock gates, anti-vibration gloves, automatic hitches, grip hooks, utility carts, extra step and handrail kits, shoe grips and calf carts.
While preparing for fall harvest, gauging equipment and gearing up, farmers should remember to include health and safety in their plans. Farming is hard on one’s body but there are tools and equipment to help lessen the wear and tear.
Visit agrability.org/toolbox and agrability.bse.wisc.edu for more information.
AgrAbility of Wisconsin has since 1991 been promoting success in agriculture for farmers and their families living with a farm injury, disability or limitation. AgrAbility of Wisconsin is a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension and Easter Seals Wisconsin.