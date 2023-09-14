“Ahoj” from my favorite place. You won’t believe it, but I am writing to you on a rainy day! It’s just enough to get the ground damp, but it’s something!
I know our farmer’s safety is something weighing heavy on many hearts right now as they begin to step into the fields. It’s difficult to not worry yourself into a rut thinking about how dangerous harvest will be this year - especially as the smoke from up north has been filling up each breath we take for the last few weeks. Sending so many prayers of safety and well wishes for nothing but a bountiful harvest on your farm this season!
I couldn’t help but smile last weekend during our Sunday morning service. It was in that moment that I was reminded yet again that home is where my heart is and always will be. Oh, how I love this place and the people that work this land and livestock. A petition requesting safety and success for our dear farmers and ranchers is something that is never forgotten in that place on Sunday mornings. I am surrounded by farmers that choose to pray not only for their beloved operation but for their neighbors’. I know I’m in a place where my heart is when an example is stated about owning “15 pairs of cowboy boots” will never compare to the joy God’s love brings. I am the luckiest girl alive to have grown up in a farming home and community.
I feel like I have chatted about this darn Sudan grass a million times by now, but we finally got the girls and their calves on that patch last week, and gosh were they excited! The pastures were doing well enough during July and August that we didn’t need to utilize this patch as soon as we thought.
It’s always a bit nerve-racking putting the cattle on things like this when they have been on something so constant for a number of months. Our main emphasis is filling them up as much as we can beforehand to avoid overeating. We treated them to alfalfa and after they tore through that, we pushed them into the field of Sudan.
I think I lost count of the number of times I rode out to that field during those first few days to check on our gals. I have to say, I can’t blame them for wanting to overeat on something as new, lush and sweet as Sudan compared to the outdated brome.
People are also reading…
It sprouted up as tall as a mature corn stalk, so spotting cows in that field was definitely not a clear task. In the past, when we have had more spring calves than fall, Dad would drive through the Sudan field to make a few paths to ensure we wouldn’t lose any little guys in there and that they could find their way out.
A week has gone by and that field is well eaten and stomped down already. With another little chance of rain in the forecast, we hope to rotate this herd back into a previous pasture to give this field a chance for some regrowth.
Our area is quickly entering the preparation process for harvest. Each week, I am continuously surprised as I get home just how quickly the corn and beans are changing. If things go as planned, we will begin harvesting beans mid to end of this month.
It’s such a busy time of year filled with countless late nights and challenges but gosh, is it the best time of year or what? When I think of fall, all I can see are the machinery lights that fill up the cool, crisp sky at dusk. All I can hear is the Husker game playing loudly on the combine radio, knowing that I have a better seat than anyone in Memorial Stadium does. All I feel is the crunch beneath my feet from the bean stubble and corn stalks as I step onto the newly harvested ground. All I smell are the endless amount of field meals that are prepared and brought out to my favorite hard-working farmers.
Hours upon hours will be packed onto machinery this time of year, which in return can take an exhausting toll on our farmers. I hope you are able to receive the support you deserve and feel your importance as a farmer during those long hours!
As the heart of September is upon us, may we always remember, respect, and honor the ones that we lost during the 9/11 attacks. Sandy Dahl spoke some special words that should always be repeated on this day: “If we learn nothing else from this tragedy, we learn that life is short and there is no time for hate.”
Until next time! “Spanem Bohem.”