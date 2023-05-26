Mowing. It may be last on your to-do list, but the grass is relentless, especially after the moisture- rich winter the upper Midwest has experienced.
And while you might be tempted to just go over the top with glyphosate and be done for the season, there’s a reason God designed the zero-turn mower — to make tall grass short lickety-split.
The zero-turn product category has exploded over the past two decades and posts yearly sales of more than 200,000 commercial and residential units. There’s a bounty of brands, sizes and configurations available at a wide range in price points.
If you’ve got a lot of acres to mow and need a wide-cutting unit that can hold up to high-use and tough conditions, you can easily sink $10,000-$25,000 on a new ZTR depending on deck size, horsepower, bells and whistles. So, with that, here’s a quick rundown of a few recent introductions, plus a few other diesel-powered models that might be well-suited to farmer-customers.
One of the oldest names in mowing equipment, Cub Cadet, recently introduced the Ultima Series ZTXS zero-turns to its lineup and has been touting them as the first-of-its-kind mower with a zero-turn steering wheel.
The Ultima Series features Cub Cadet’s proprietary Synchro-Steer technology which delivers more-precise 4-wheel control, boosting stability and allowing you to tackle slopes up to 20 degrees.
The ZTXS offers up to a 9-mph mowing speed, making it ideal for mowing chores of up to 12 acres or so. The new machines are available in six Kohler or Kawasaki gas models with 48-, 54- and 60-inch decks.
If you’re like many producers and you prefer to run diesel-powered equipment, today there are more diesel options in the market than ever before. A few standouts include the Model 325D mid-mount and 700 and 900 series front-mount models from Grasshopper.
Manufactured in Moundridge, Kansas, Grasshopper mowers have earned an almost cult-like following — a favorite among folks who praise the machine’s heavy-duty design, low maintenance, quality cut and long-lasting performance.
The 325D features a liquid- cooled, fuel-injected MaxTorque diesel (Kubota-supplied) that delivers high torque for handling challenging terrain and conditions. The company claims sizeable fuel-cost savings over propane and gas-powered ZTRs.
The Model 325D can be outfitted with a 52-, 61- or 72-inch deck. The extra-deep, 5.5-inch design is built from heavy-gauge formed steel and features cutting chambers that enhance airflow, improving cut quality. The deck converts easily from side discharge to optional mulching or to Grasshopper’s PowerVac collection system.
If you’re looking for more versatility from your mower investment, the Grasshopper 700 and 900 Series front-mount mowers might be the ticket. These models offer gas or liquid-cooled diesel power and 52-, 61- or 72-inch decks, and can be equipped with a host of front attachments, including core aerator, dethatcher and snowplow to name a few.
And if you’ve been spoiled by the comfort of the deluxe seats in your large ag machines, you’ll appreciate the Premium Comfort Seat with lumbar support and breathable, scuff resistant Codura fabric found on these Grasshopper models.
Deere, which last year celebrated its 25th year in the zero-turn business, offers a long line of ZTRs, including the Z900 Series diesel-powered models. They feature heavy-duty 7-Iron side-discharge, formed-steel decks, plus Mulch-on-Demand option, and several seat choices with ComfortGlide fore/aft suspension that helps smooth out rough ground — something you’ll appreciate when you’re clipping along at speeds up to 11.5 mph.
Choose from two liquid- cooled diesel-powered models — the acre-eating 37.4 HP Z997R or the 24.7 HP Z994R — each which can be equipped with 60- or 72-inch decks. And for the ultimate in trouble-free performance, opt for the Michelin TWEEL airless radial tire and never deal with a flat tire again.
Kubota, which continues to build up its share of the zero-turn business, has added two new mowers to its lineup, the ZD1611 mower and F3710 front-mounted mower.
The new ZD1611 features a 30.8 HP Kubota diesel engine and is available in three deck configurations — a 72-inch side-discharge mower and 60- and 72-inch models with rear discharge.
The new 36.9 HP F3710 front-mount mower is available with both side-discharge and rear-discharge commercial mower decks in 60- and 72-inch width. The F3710’s high front-lift capacity handles a wide array of implements including a grass catcher, snow blower, rotary broom and debris blower.
“Operators are really going to appreciate the power, outstanding cutting performance and reliability of these two powerful mowers,” said Tom Vachal, Kubota senior turf product manager.
The new ZD1611 has already begun shipping to Kubota dealerships, while the F3710 will be available later this spring.
Scag Power Equipment, in Mayville, Wisconsin, has another commercial-grade contender ideal for big acres and tough conditions. Its Turf Tiger II family includes more than a dozen models with 52-, 61- and 72-inch decks, in 25- to 40-HP gas, propane or diesel engine options.
These are just a handful of the zero-turn brands on the market today, and there are many others that might be an ideal fit for your farm or rural property. With so many choices, your local farm or outdoor power equipment dealer can help sort through specs and find you the perfect ride.
Rick Haun has more than 35 years’ experience writing about ag and industrial equipment, much of that time with John Deere. He resides in Shawnee, Kansas.