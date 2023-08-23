SEDALIA, Mo. — The August heat hung in the air at the Missouri State Fair, as familiar this time of year as the outline of the big old Coliseum, the hum of fans inside the Swine Pavilion or the aroma of fair food.

But for youth livestock exhibitors, the heat was not going to stop their enjoyment of the fair. For them, showing their animals at the fair is the culmination of weeks and months of work leading up to the event.

While exhibitors showed their cattle in the Coliseum, others waited their turn in the cattle barns across the street. Among them was Emma Whitlock, from Unionville, who comes to the fair every summer.

“I’m 17 years old, and I’ve shown here my entire life,” she says.

In the months leading up to the fair, Whitlock says she worked with her Simmental heifer, Danni, “every morning,” taking care of her and working with her in preparation for the show ring. Whitlock has shown at several events over the past year, including fairs and the Cattlemen’s Congress in Oklahoma City.

In addition to showing her heifer, Whitlock participated in the state fair queen pageant. She enjoys returning to the fair each year, participating, and seeing familiar faces.

“It just means a lot coming here, seeing friends and family,” she says.

Down the row in the barn, Scout Van Genderen, 11, sat with her foundation Simmental heifer, Baby Mama.

“My little brother named her,” she says.

Van Genderen, from Lucerne, was showing at the State Fair for the fourth time. She says her favorite part of the fair is “meeting new friends,” and she says a lot of effort goes into getting ready for the fair.

“Preparing is just work,” she says. “It’s working with your animal, it’s learning about your livestock and learning about what it’s like to have your own business.”

Reflecting on her time at the fair, Whitlock expresses a mindset that could apply to generations of livestock exhibitors on the fairgrounds through the years.

“I really love being here,” she says.