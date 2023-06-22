1 C. sugar
1/2 C. shortening
2 eggs
3/4 C. flour
1/2 tsp of salt
1 tsp. vanilla
5 T. cocoa powder
Cream sugar and shortening. Add eggs followed by the rest of the ingredients. Bake in a greased and floured 9x9-inch pan at 350˚ for about 15 minutes. Test with toothpick. Don’t overbake!
For frosting:
1/2 stick butter
3 T. cocoa powder
2 C. powdered sugar
Milk, for thinning
1 tsp. vanilla
Combine all ingredients except milk. Add milk until frosting is spreading consistency and frost brownies while they are hot.