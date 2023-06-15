Whether he is at work on the farm in central Tennessee or doing his “day job” as an ag economist for the University of Tennessee, Andrew Griffith knows the importance of beef. He says demand for beef remains strong, and it is a staple of many Americans’ diet.

“Our country is built on ground beef,” Griffith says.

He says while many people prize nice cuts of beef as a premium eating experience, he says the versatility of beef appeals to people.

“You can make a hamburger taste 17 different ways and not even put much effort into it,” Griffith says. “It is a staple that people are going to buy regularly.”

It’s a familiar summertime grilling option, but he says ground beef is popular year round, even if beef demand sees some seasonality.

When it comes to meat demand and consumers’ buying decisions and preferences, Griffith says there are a lot of factors at play, including what they value and what type of meals they like to have.

“There’s a lot of psychology that goes into how people think (about food purchases),” he says.

He says the demand shows the consumers’ preference for beef. Griffith says beef is popular for a variety of reasons. He says that while there are numerous ways to add a variety of flavors to beef, the meat has flavor of its own to contribute.

“Beef has flavor by itself, and it has a superior texture as well,” he says. “That’s just how God made it.”