1 lb. 93% lean ground beef
8 Kings Hawaiian slider buns, split, divided
1/4 C. dry bread crumbs
1/2 C. barbecue sauce
1/3 C. French fried onions
8 cheddar cheese slices
16 classic dill pickle chips
1 C. shredded romaine lettuce
16 pickled jalapeño pepper slices
1/4 tsp. kosher salt
1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
Combine ground beef, bread crumbs, salt and pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into eight ½-inch thick mini-patties.
Place patties on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 9 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 9 to 10 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°, turning occasionally. Evenly top with cheese during last minute of grilling.
Place burgers on bottoms of slider buns. Top each one with 1 T. barbecue sauce, French fried onions, shredded lettuce, two jalapeños, and two pickles.