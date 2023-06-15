1 lb. 90% lean ground beef
8 oz. deli corned beef
1 tsp. ground black pepper
1 tsp. granulated garlic
8 oz. sauerkraut, drained
4 Swiss cheese slices
4 T. Thousand Island dressing
4 hamburger buns
Combine ground beef, pepper and garlic in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four ½-inch thick patties.
Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until thermometer inserted into center registers 160°, turning occasionally. About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place buns, cut sides down, on grid. Grill until lightly toasted. During last minute of grilling, top each burger with cheese slice.
Line top bun with 1 T. Thousand Island dressing. Top burger with 2 oz. sauerkraut and 2 oz. corned beef.