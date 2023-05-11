1 1/2 lbs. beef Skirt Steak, cut into 4 to 6-inch pieces
1/4 C red onion, diced
1, 15-oz. canned corn, rinsed & drained
1 C. cherry tomatoes, cut in half
1/3 C. Italian dressing
2 T. fresh basil, chopped
2 tsp. granulated garlic
1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1 tsp. kosher salt
For marinade:
2 T. vegetable oil
People are also reading…
2 T. fresh lime juice
3 T. water
2 tsp. garlic, minced
2 tsp. sweet paprika
1 1/2 tsp. dried thyme leaves
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. onion powder
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 tsp. black pepper
Combine marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef skirt steaks and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steaks to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.
Combine tomatoes, corn, red onion, basil, garlic, Italian dressing, salt and pepper in a medium bowl; cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Remove steaks from marinade; discard marinade. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 7 to 12 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 12 minutes) for medium rare (145°) to medium (160°) doneness, turning occasionally. Carve steaks diagonally across the grain into thin slices; season with salt, as desired.