1 1/2 lbs. ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
2 T. Caribbean jerk seasoning
For mango salsa:
1 large mango, peeled, coarsely chopped (about 1 C.)
1 T. chopped fresh cilantro
1 T. chopped green onion
1 T. finely chopped seeded jalapeño pepper
1 T. fresh lime juice
Combine beef and jerk seasoning in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four 3/4-inch thick patties.
Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 13 to 14 minutes), until thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°, turning occasionally.
Meanwhile, combine salsa ingredients in medium bowl, mixing lightly. Serve burgers with salsa.