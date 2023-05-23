People are also reading…
Everyone needs a drink. Cattlemen in my area are hurting and scrambling to find forage, be it from haylage or renting more pasture or buying hay. Very few have enough pasture to graze their livestock. But if the spotty rains or lack of rains keep up, the question becomes how will certain herbicides get activated and how will fertilizer be affected? However, those things that are in our control, we should do everything in our power to give our crops and livestock the best opportunity to have maximum yield.