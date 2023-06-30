People are also reading…
This week a lot of corn in my area has tasseled. There are various height differences from field to field. The biggest issue I see is that there is a lot of corn pollinating with little to no silks. This has the potential to be detrimental to the yields of the corn and silage crop. However, there is a very high chance of rain this weekend over the holiday. This rain has the potential to be a crop-saving rain to corn, beans and pasture alike. As far as pasture, when it does rain, getting cattlemen as much fall growth as possible to try and lessen the strain on a below-average hay and pasture crop will be our focus.