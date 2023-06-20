People are also reading…
This past weekend has brought some rain our way. Still very spotty in my area, however, wheat harvest is ramping up. We haven’t had any wheat brought to our elevator yet, but the samples farmers have brought in are testing very well with dry moisture readings and good test weights. Overall, the wheat I have seen so far looks great, which is very encouraging for wheat farmers in my area. We still aren’t out of the woods with the drought, but the corn and beans and the pastures have responded extremely well to the little rain we have received.