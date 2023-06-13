People are also reading…
We have received a much-needed rain this past weekend. Anywhere from 0.8 inches to 1.4 inches in parts of the county. This is the rain that is going to jump start all the corn and beans in the area. This would be the time to get top dress on corn. Also should think about fungicide to mitigate the stress on the plant. Not only the crops but the pastures are going to really take off if it got that 1.4 inches of rain. But we are still in a D3 drought, so we will take all the rain we can get in an extended period of time.