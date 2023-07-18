People are also reading…
This week we (Pettis and other counties along Highway 50) have entered stage D4 on the drought monitor. We are in desperate need of some rain relief. Farmers have started to consider all options with their crops, from silage to grassing standing crops. Beans have started to flower, but if we don’t have rain at the correct time the beans won’t yield. There is corn that has ears on it however the potential for kernel abortion grows with the lack of rain at this crucial for the corn to maintain grain production.