Another week has gone by, another week without rain. Pastures and hay ground are crispy and mostly dormant by this point. This lack of rain has potential to significantly affect the fall growth for fescue that many cattlemen rely on to get their animals through the fall and winter. The corn around here either has kernels on cobs and will produce an average crop, or it is 2 to 3 feet tall and tasseling with no silks and no cobs. A lot of producers are talking about chopping corn for silage to feed their cattle. A lot of beans still look good around here, but beans can hold out for a drink longer than most.