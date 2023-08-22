People are also reading…
We are in for a solid 5 days of extreme heat, and after all the rain we have had. Depending on the wind we may lose a lot of moisture we gained this week. Beans in my area are doing really well and I believe that yields will be on par with past years. There is lots of corn being chopped for silage and green chopped. In most cases, cattlemen are finally getting to the point where their pastures are growing faster than the cattle can eat them down which gives much needed relief to hay stockpiles. With some corn fields ready to harvest in the weeks to come I’m interested to see what yields will look like. It certainly has been a year of extremes, wonder if that trend will continue?