People are also reading…
After a short — and by short, I mean a very long — rainy spell we quit cutting beans and switched back to corn. It never rained enough to amount to anything. Just kept shelling like we knew what we were doing. Why else would they put a windshield wiper on a combine? Hopefully this week we can finish beans with one machine and keep knocking out corn with the other. It’s been a decent harvest, despite Mother Nature’s wrath and a continuous string of breakdowns no one could plan for. Hopefully we’ll be done between Thanksgiving and Christmas, like normal, haha.