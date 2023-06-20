People are also reading…
We missed the 80% chance of rain over the weekend. I was hoping for rain on my wedding day, but it was done before it reached our area. Hay is in full swing but with low yield. It’s looking pretty rough in the fields.
We missed the 80% chance of rain over the weekend. I was hoping for rain on my wedding day, but it was done before it reached our area. Hay is in full swing but with low yield. It’s looking pretty rough in the fields.
Recently Listed
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.