People are also reading…
Planters and sprayers have been running hard this week. Flag tests show slow and uneven emergence. Cooler temperatures and lack of moisture has caused issues with both emergence and spray effectiveness.
Planters and sprayers have been running hard this week. Flag tests show slow and uneven emergence. Cooler temperatures and lack of moisture has caused issues with both emergence and spray effectiveness.
Recently Listed
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.