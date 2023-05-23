People are also reading…
Another week of limited rainfall at best here. At the home farm we received 3 inches of rain in about 30 minutes, but that was very limited because a mile away had only about seven-tenths. But corn continues to look good, with the rainfall helping areas of the field that were behind due to no moisture. Beans are looking really good — seems to be a good emergence on population on most early-planted fields. Sprayers will be in full force next week with the dry weather forecast, finishing up post spraying of corn then moving on to early beans.