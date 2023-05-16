People are also reading…
Very warm week in our area. Everyone is pretty well done planting. Corn is coming on really well with the warmer temps. Some areas of the fields look like there is a thin stand, but the corn is behind from lack of rainfall. We received anywhere from three-tenths to seven-tenths Sunday night, then on Thursday evening we received about the same. Then on Sunday afternoon, May 14, we got 1.5 inches that came really hard. Beans are starting to look good, early-planted ones can be seen down the row. I expect lots of post spraying will be going on next week, especially on corn, and some beans are just about ready for a post application also.