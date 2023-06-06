People are also reading…
Nothing much to say here in central Missouri other than it’s really dry. Most corn has been sprayed and top dressed and still looks relatively good for as dry as it’s been. But with next week’s heat and no rain in the forecast, doesn’t look like corn will be making any major improvements. Beans are just as a standstill and not growing much. They also need a major rain event to move them along. They are a long ways from canopy. Not too many beans have been post sprayed as many are waiting to see if it rains any time soon.