It’s been hot and humid, but nothing too bad. The recent rainfall has really helped the corn. If you were lucky enough to receive moisture throughout the growing season, your corn will be pretty good. That being said, there were other areas not so lucky. Yields will be way lower than trend line. Soybeans still have a lot of potential to be great if we catch some more moisture late July and August. With the recent rains, they have really grown by leaps and bounds. Some fungicide spraying is going on, but not a lot, mostly real early beans.