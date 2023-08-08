People are also reading…
Some much-needed moisture this week. Some places received 10 to 11 inches in some pocket areas, which led to some flash flooding. We were lucky in our area, only received about 4 to 5 inches, which came not very hard and left us sitting really good. Forecast for next week in the mid to upper 80s, which makes it ideal for crop development. Only bad part is some sudden death is showing up in some fields. However, beans in our area have the potential to be way above trend line yields. Let’s hope it will make up some of the difference some people will have in corn yields!