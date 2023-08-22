People are also reading…
Sunny, very hot and humid here. Corn is starting to dry down this week. It should move along very well. Beans are still looking really good, but some top end yield might be lost with the very hot temps this week.
Sunny, very hot and humid here. Corn is starting to dry down this week. It should move along very well. Beans are still looking really good, but some top end yield might be lost with the very hot temps this week.
Recently Listed
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.