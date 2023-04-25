People are also reading…
It’s been a firestorm of things going on here, lots of corn planted in our area and most of the ammonia has been applied as well as most fields have been sprayed. Minimal rainfall has occurred, and planting conditions are excellent compared to last year. We finished corn April 22 and are focusing on the last of our beans to plant. Early corn has emerged looking like a good stand overall but we’re kind of worried about frost for tonight (April 23) for beans. Totally amazing how treated beans can come up that quick after planting. Trying to catch that late September premium in St. Louis the last few days of the month you usually see!